Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 2,855 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $158.25 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $2.92. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

