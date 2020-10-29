Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $280.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.31. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

