Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded The Unilever Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

