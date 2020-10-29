Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after buying an additional 454,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after buying an additional 405,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $124.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.27. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

