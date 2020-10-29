Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $33.95 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

