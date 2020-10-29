Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $541,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.76 million. Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

