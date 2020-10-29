Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $454,000 Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Docusign by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Docusign by 77.8% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Docusign by 53.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.61.

Docusign stock opened at $218.25 on Thursday. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of -193.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.