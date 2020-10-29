Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $629,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

BLK stock opened at $600.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

