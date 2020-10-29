Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $624,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 147,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $327.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

