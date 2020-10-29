Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $531,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Motco grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.37.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

