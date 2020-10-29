Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $505,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 428,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

