Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $499,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.