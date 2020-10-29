Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $486,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 40,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.13 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12.

