Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $464,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 317.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Insiders sold 125,241 shares of company stock worth $3,988,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.