Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $402,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after acquiring an additional 654,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after acquiring an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN opened at $567.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.92 and a 200 day moving average of $590.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.49 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,036,079 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.