Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $324,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,021.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Shares of MCHP opened at $102.54 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

