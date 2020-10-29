Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $282,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in M&T Bank by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 618,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after purchasing an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 577,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,071,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $96.78 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.73.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.