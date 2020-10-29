Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 4,381 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after buying an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after buying an additional 681,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Northern Trust stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

