Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 3,700 RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

