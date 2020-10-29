Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 2,828 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,914,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after purchasing an additional 331,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

