Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 2,608 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.91.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

