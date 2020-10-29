Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

