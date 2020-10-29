Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Insiders have sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $203.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.00. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $228.67. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.