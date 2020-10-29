Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 2,816 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after acquiring an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,139,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 743,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 370,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $115.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

