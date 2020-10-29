Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 20,010 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,029,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TME. Oppenheimer upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Shares of TME opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.