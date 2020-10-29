Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 17,491 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,418 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HP by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in HP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,015 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.