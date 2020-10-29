Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

WEC opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

