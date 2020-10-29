Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Progressive by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 82,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Progressive by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Progressive by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in The Progressive by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

