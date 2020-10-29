Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after buying an additional 182,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

