Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 38,105 People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in People's United Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 57.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 16.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of People's United Financial stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.22. People's United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. People's United Financial’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. People's United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of People's United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

