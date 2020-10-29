BP (NYSE:BP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.43

BP plc (NYSE:BP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 419723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

Get BP alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.