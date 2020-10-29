Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,515.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $42,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,205. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

