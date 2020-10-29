Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boralex from $38.75 to $44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities began coverage on Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boralex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Boralex in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

