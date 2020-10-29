Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.40-3.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.40-3.60 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

