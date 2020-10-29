Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) Insider Keith Butcher Buys 99,000 Shares of Stock

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) insider Keith Butcher acquired 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £118,800 ($155,212.96).

Shares of LON BOKU opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.57) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. Boku Inc has a 52-week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $273.70 million and a PE ratio of 120.40.

Get Boku alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.