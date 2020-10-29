Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 8.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

