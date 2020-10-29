BMO Capital Markets Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $127.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SAP by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after acquiring an additional 223,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

