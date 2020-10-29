BMO Capital Markets Increases Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target to C$43.50

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

MIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of MIC opened at C$43.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.69. Genworth MI Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.02 and a 12-month high of C$61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada will post 4.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

