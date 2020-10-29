BMO Capital Markets Boosts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $75.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. TFI International makes up 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.