BMO Capital Markets Boosts TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $75.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. TFI International makes up 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

