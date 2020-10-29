BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.89 on Thursday. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

In other BK Technologies news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 8,788 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $28,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,188 shares of company stock worth $80,421.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of BK Technologies worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

