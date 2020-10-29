Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
Bit Digital Company Profile
