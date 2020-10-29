Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in October 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

