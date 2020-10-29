Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Now Covered by CIBC

Analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Bird Construction has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.48.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

