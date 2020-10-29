Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $332.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bird Construction Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$7.30.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$282.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

