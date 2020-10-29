Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $306.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.92.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $244.26 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $244.18 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

