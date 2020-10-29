Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Biocept has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

