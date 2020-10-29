Bimini Capital Management (BMNM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 58.26% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%.

BMNM opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Bimini Capital Management has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

