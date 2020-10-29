Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

