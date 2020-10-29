Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IBML opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

