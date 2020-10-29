Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 75.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,977,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,677,000 after buying an additional 1,280,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,480,000 after buying an additional 1,059,605 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14,972.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 478,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 475,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after buying an additional 437,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,518,000 after buying an additional 375,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

CINF stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

